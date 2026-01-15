Lamb Of God Announce New Album Into Oblivion For March 2026 Release, Shares Title Track

Home News Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2026 - 3:36 PM

Lamb of God have set a March 13, release date for their new album, Into Oblivion, which marks the band’s first full-length release in four years. The album finds Lamb of God embracing their position as modern metal veterans, beholden to no one, with nothing left to prove. The 10-song collection references the band’s roots, doubles down on their signature groove and expands their approach, resulting in an album that feels both deliberate and untethered.

“For me, the album is about having the space to breathe creatively and not feeling like we have to keep up with any trend or expectation,” guitarist Mark Morton shares. “It feels nice to be untethered from any agenda beyond rallying around the notion of, ‘Let’s just make music that we think is cool,’ which is really where it all started.”

News of Into Oblivion’s March arrival is accompanied by the debut of its title track, “Into Oblivion,” alongside a video that is directed by Tom Flynn and Mike Watts. As a whole, the tune and music video is aggressive and as unforgiving as ever. The song pairs the band’s musical ferocity with psychologically charged lyrics and each video scene matches the top notch energy.

Into Oblivion Track List

1. Into Oblivion

2. Parasocial Christ

3. Sepsis

4. The Killing Floor

5. El Vacío

6. St. Catherine’s Wheel

7. Blunt Force Blues

8. Bully

9. A Thousand Years

10. Devise/Destroy