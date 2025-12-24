StubHub Mix-up Causes Lamb Of God Fans to Accidentally Attend a Christian Christmas Concert

Home News Emily Lopez December 24th, 2025 - 1:42 PM

For those who may be unfamiliar, Lamb of God is a heavy metal band, who just finished their Fall 2025 tour in November. This is why fans were recently confused to find another tour date listing on StubHub for December 20. According to Metal Injection, there was a mix-up on the stub hub website, causing many of the heavy metal band’s fans to end up attending a Christian Christmas concert.

Andrew Peterson’s Behold The Lamb of God was the show that was supposed to be scheduled for the December 20 listing at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium in South Carolina, which was completely different atmosphere from what Lamb of God fans thought they would be attending as they expected mosh pits and heavy rock music. Unfortunately, this was also Peterson’s final show, of his U.S. tour adding to the embarrassment of the incorrect labeling error.

Naturally, this error received a lot of backlash from disappointed fans who spent their money on these tickets. StubHub ultimately issued an apology to those who were inconvenienced, and offered full refunds under their FanProtect Guarantee to those who lost money from the mix-up. The band’s frontman, Randy Blythe, also took to Instagram in response to the error, posting a story saying, “We usually play @groundzerovenue, NOT Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. This is why StubHub sucks 😂😂😂”

Even though the error on the December 20 listing is leaving Lamb of God fans disappointed, they can still look forward to the band’s 2026 tour, which will be starting in March of the New Year. Tickets are currently being sold on StubHub and, as of now, the listings should be correct.

Photo credit: Vivianne Navarette