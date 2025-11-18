Lamb Of God Announce Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates With Fit For An Autopsy, Kublai Khan TX & Sanguisugabogg

Home News Cait Stoddard November 18th, 2025 - 12:45 PM

Today, Lamb of God has announced they will be returning to the road in March for what promises to be the heaviest tour of 2026, with the North American trek, produced by Live Nation, featuring support from Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy and Sanguisugabogg. Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday, November 21 at 10 a.m. local time. An artist presale launched today at 12 noon eastern time as well Tickets and VIP packages will be available here.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the loudest, proudest, floor shakin’-est, earth quakin’-est, ear-splittin’-est, mosh pittin’-est, undiluted, undisputed HEAVIEST tour of the whole damn year,” Lamb of God‘s Mark Morton declares. “Is this the largest collection of RIFFS ever assembled under one roof? It would seem so. Lamb of God, Kublai Khan TX, Fit For An Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg. Do not miss this shit.”

The tour news follows the recent release of “Sepsis,” which is the band’s first new original song since 2022’s Omens and now the number one song on the U.S. metal radio charts. Produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur, the track celebrates the Richmond underground and the bands Lamb of God performed alongside during their early years.

Lamb of God Tour Dates

3/17 – National Harbor, MD – The Theater MGM National Harbor *

3/19 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre *

3/20 – Toronto, ON – GCT Theatre *

3/22 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre *

3/24 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory *

3/25 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

3/27 – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium *

3/28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center *

3/30 – Portland, OR – Theater of the Clouds *

3/31 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater *

4/1 – Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum *

4/3 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic *

4/4 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater *

4/5 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre *

4/7 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel Entertainment Center *

4/10 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater *

4/11 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

4/12 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall *

4/14 – Nashville, TN – War Memorial Auditorium *

4/15 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre *

4/16 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater *

4/18 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena *

4/19 – Virginia Beach, VA – The Dome *

4/21 – Buffalo, NY – Buffalo RiverWorks *

4/23 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount *

4/25 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena *

4/26 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

* = w/ Kublai Khan TX, Fit for an Autopsy, and Sanguisugabogg