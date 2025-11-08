Lamb Of God Unleash Thrilling New Live Video For “Sepsis”

Home News Leila Franco November 8th, 2025 - 11:17 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

Lamb Of God just released an exciting new live video for their recent single “Sepsis,” capturing the track’s explosive debut performance at this year’s Aftershock Festival. The performance, directed by Sam Shapiro and Kevin Garcia, documents the moment the band unleashed the song in front of tens of thousands of fans just one day after its official release.

Before the track begins, frontman Randy Blythe steps to the mic to frame its message, telling the crowd, “This song is about a national sickness,” setting the tone for its intensity. “Sepsis” itself cuts sharp and fast at just over three minutes, driven by rapid-fire riffing, pummeling drums and of course Blythe’s unmistakable voice. The song takes on an urgency that matches its title with a sound that feels infected.

While the studio version’s music video arrived with a raw, grainy performance-style visual, the new live video gives the song a larger-than-life scale. The camera sweeps over the sea of bodies in motion, the band locked in with passion as the crowd erupts in excitement. The song’s pacing and aggression translate even more powerfully on stage, showing just how seamlessly “Sepsis” fits into Lamb Of God’s catalog of live staples.

Produced by longtime collaborator Josh Wilbur, “Sepsis” marks Lamb Of God’s first new music in three years and promises a new chapter ahead. If this live debut is any indication, the band is coming back with their teeth bared!