Bonnie Prince Billy Announces New Album We Are Together Again For March 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “They Keep Trying To Find You”

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Bonnie Prince Billy has announced a new album titled We Are Together Again, set for release in March 2026. The record continues Will Oldham’s long-running practice of making music that feels quietly communal and rooted in shared experience rather than grand statements. While his output has always been prolific, this release feels especially reflective, leaning into connection as both theme and method.

The first single, “They Keep Trying To Find You,” offers a clear sense of the album’s emotional terrain. Built around gentle but strong melodies, the song carries a feeling of searching and persistence, as if tracing the outline of someone just out of reach. Oldham’s voice is characteristically intimate. The lyrics suggest pressure from the outside world, but also a refusal to fully give oneself over to it.

The accompanying video expands on that mood without over explaining it. It places Oldham in a stripped down setting where movement and stillness work together, reinforcing the song’s sense of unease and quiet resolve. Rather than telling a story outright, the visuals allow space for interpretation, mirroring the song’s open ended quality.

We Are Together Again reportedly draws on long standing creative relationships, with collaborators who understand Oldham’s instinct for understatement and emotional precision. That sense of trust is already audible in the single. If “They Keep Trying To Find You” is any indication, the album will favor subtlety over spectacle, offering songs that reveal more the longer you sit with them.

Tracklist

01 Why is the Lion?

02 They Keep Trying To Find You

03 Strange Trouble

o4 Life is Scary Horses

05 (Everybody’s Got a) Friend Named Joe

06 Vietnam Sunshine

07 Hey Little

08 Davey Dead

09 The Children are Sick