Bonnie “Prince” Billy Shares New Single “London May”

Bonnie “Prince” Billy has just unveiled a new single, “London May,” from his album The Purple Bird, following the release of “Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You” and “Our Home”. The track, which was recorded during sessions with David Ferguson, showcases a refined country-rock sound that veers away from Billy’s more familiar folk influences.

According to Stereogum, the song, originally written for a film project, took shape as Billy longed to incorporate additional voices, leading him to collaborate with Kentucky singer Brit Taylor, whose harmonies on the track add an extra layer of richness.

The song’s music video, directed by Sai Selvarajan, is an unexpected visual treat, featuring Oldham and May chilling in a neon-lit garage, surrounded by slo-mo skateboarding and breakdancing.

Compared to Billy’s earlier works like “Blindlessness”, “Crazy Blue Bells” and “Willow, Pine and Oak”, “London May” stands out with its sleek, catchy vibe, complemented by Taylor’s stellar vocal contributions.

The new single marks a departure from the more traditional sounds Oldham is known for, offering a polished take on his trademark style. Fans will recognize echoes of his past work, but with a fresh energy that hints at the direction The Purple Bird is taking.