Bonnie Prince Billy Shares New Single “Turned To Dust (Rolling On)”

January 28th, 2025 - 2:15 PM

According to stereogum.com, Will Oldham and Matt Sweeney were already underground-music veterans when they recorded their strange and hypnotic 2005 classic Superwolf. That album just turned 20 years old over the weekend and both artists are still making great records. On January 31, Oldham will release The Purple Bird, which is the latest from his Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy alter-ego.

Oldham likes to mess around with classic country music sounds and that is what he has done on Purple Bird. Oldham recorded the album in Nashville with producer David “Ferg” Ferguson and a crew of veteran session musicians. The artist has already shared the tracks, “Our Home” with Tim O’Brien, “Downstream” with John Anderson and “London May.

And now, Oldham has dropped “Turned To Dust (Rolling On,)” which is the opening track from Purple Bird. The tune starts with the artist singing that he isjust an ordinary man, which is really a matter of perspective. The song unfolds as a big, splendid country singalong about our greater insignificance in the face of our own temporary existence.