Jack White Releases New Book Collected Lyrics & Selected Writing Volume 1

Jack White kicks off what promises to be another eventful new year with the official publication of Jack White Collected Lyrics and Selected Writing Volume 1, which is available now at Third Man physical storefronts, thirdmanbooks.com and booksellers in the United States. Also, UK publication will follow on February 2. Edited by Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell, the landmark new anthology features never-before-published poems and writings by White, rare and exclusive photos, new essays written especially for this book by Blackwell, award-winning, Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-nominated poet Adrian Matejka, and award-winning, Detroit-based filmmaker and writer dream hampton.

The book definitively collects White’s extensive and acclaimed lyrical work alongside rarely seen poetry written by White throughout his life and assorted writing on such diverse subjects as music, art, politics and more. Written exclusively for this book, the featured essays examine White’s prolific life and work through the prism of his lyrics and writing.

Adrian Matejka explores and analyzes White’s distinctive use of words, while dream hampton, in an essay entitled “It Sure Must Be Rough on Rats: Jack White’s Sermon from the Forgotten Pews of Southwest Detroit,” approaches White’s work as a fellow Detroiter, writing, “Detroit has long known how to sing its sorrow into something sacred. Jack just keeps showing up with the amplifier.” In addition, White’s longtime friend and business partner Ben Blackwell takes readers behind the curtain with his personal insight into White’s remarkable creative process.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat