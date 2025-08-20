Jack White Rebukes Trump Administration For “White Supremacist Country Club Rich Idiot Agenda” After “Washed-Up” Comment Following Oval Office Decor Critique

Home News Michelle Grisales August 20th, 2025 - 9:36 PM

While president Donald Trump continues his high-profile meetings overseas, his administration found time to target an unlikely opponent back home: Jack White. The former White Stripes frontman drew the attention of the Trump administration after sharing a detailed Instagram post criticizing the “vulgar, gold leafed and gaudy” design choices within the Oval Office.

Stereogum reported that after White’s post went viral, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung responded with a sharp rebuke, calling the acclaimed musician a “washed up, has-been loser” and claiming he has “been masquerading as a real artist.” This comes despite the Trump campaign previously using White’s hit “Seven Nation Army” in a promotional video.

White’s initial comments were focused solely on interior decor, but the administration’s response seems to have ignited a deeper fire. White responded with a sprawling post of his own, writing, “Listen, I’m an artist and not a politician so I’m in no need to give my answer or opinion on anything if I’m not inspired or compelled…”

From there, he wrote a wide-ranging takedown of Trump’s record, from immigration policies and misogynistic comments to his connection to Jeffrey Epstein, attacks on the disabled, alleged business fraud and ties to authoritarian leaders.

“Masquerading as a real artist”? Thank you for giving me my tombstone engraving! Well here’s my opinion, Trump is masquerading as a human being.” White didn’t hold back, describing Trump as a “conman,” “grifter” and “professional golf cheat” who has failed Americans through pandemic mismanagement and economic favoritism.

The rocker concluded, “Being insulted by the actual White House that this particular conman leads is a badge of honor to me…”

He also included images of Trump with merchandise such as gold “Never Surrender” sneakers and hats reading “Trump 2028.” White suggested the items sold are emblematic of the administration’s obsession with spectacle over substance.

White’s critique extends beyond social media. During a show in Boston this March, he altered the lyrics of “Corporation” to take aim at Elon Musk and Donald Trump.

He sang lines such as “I was thinking about taking [government] subsidies and starting my own electric car company. Who’s with me?”