RIP: Bob Weir of Grateful Dead Dead at 78

Founding member of the Grateful Dead, Bob Weir, has passed away while surrounded by loved ones. Weir was born in 1947 and his passing comes after beating cancer, but sustaining lung issues. Weir was the band’s rhythm guitarist and lead vocalist. He played with the band throughout their 30-year tenure, in addition to playing with other bands. Weir was also a part of the bands Kingfish, the Bob Weir Band, Bobby and the Midnites, Scaring the Children, RatDog and Furthur. His death closely follows the passing of Donna Jean Godchaux, also of the Grateful Dead. Both Weir and Godchaux died at the age of 78.

After the Grateful Dead disbanded in 1995, Weir went on to perform with other former Grateful Dead members in the Other Ones, which was later changed to be called the Dead. And most recently, Weir was a part of Dead & Company, along with other Grateful Dead members Mickey Hard and Bill Kreutzmann, with John Mayer.

He also had a solo career, which began with his 1972 solo album Ace. His most recent solo release was 2016’s LP titled Blue Mountain, which featured contributions from members of the National.

His family released a statement regarding Weir’s passing. “It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir. He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues.”

The family also shared that his “final months reflected the same spirit that defined his life. Diagnosed in July, he began treatment only weeks before returning to his hometown stage for a three-night celebration of 60 years of music at Golden Gate Park. Those performances, emotional, soulful, and full of light, were not farewells, but gifts. Another act of resilience.”

Throughout his life, Weir was very philanthropic. According to Pitchfork, he served as a board member of the Rex Foundation. The Rex Foundation is an organization founded by members of the Grateful Dead with the purpose of providing “community support to creative endeavors in the arts, sciences, and education.”