A$AP Rocky Drops Two New Tracks “Trunks” & “Both Eyes Closed” From ‘Highest 2 Lowest’ Soundtrack

Home News Steven Taylor August 15th, 2025 - 8:36 PM

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock

Today, two new A$AP Rocky tracks have released as part of the soundtrack to the film “Highest 2 Lowest.” The film was released in select theaters today, with an AppleTV+ streaming release coming on September 5th. Rocky’s tracks can be found alongside the rest of the soundtrack.

The first track, “Trunks,” features a unique, mostly drum oriented beat with Rocky laying down rhymes over it. Steel drums and a synth create an interesting sound to the beat, accenting Rocky’s flow. The track is, itself, part of the film’s narrative. Rocky himself acted in the film, with “Trunks” being a demo track created by his character within the film.

“Both Eyes Closed” is a more mellow track with a subdued and slightly emotional instrumental, being primarily drum-focused with some distant-sounding strings. Combined with Rocky’s style of rapping on this track, it creates a more somber feeling overall as Rocky sings some reflective lyrics.

Rocky’s songs make up a part of the total 19 tracks on the Highest 2 Lowest Soundtrack. The soundtrack was produced by the director of the film, Spike Lee, and features songs by other artists such as Aiyana-Lee, Jensen McRae and Howard Drossin. Rocky and many of these other artists star in the film, and the film itself – a modern-day retelling of Akira Kurosawa’s “High and Low” – is also centered around the music world. Denzel Washington plays the lead role, a famous music executive who becomes entangled in a blackmail plot.