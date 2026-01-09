Zach Bryan Drops New Song “Down, Down, Stream” With New Album Heaven On Top

Home News Ajala Fields January 9th, 2026 - 10:46 PM

Singer-songwriter Zach Bryan has released “Down, Down, Stream”, the first track of his long-awaited sixth studio album With Heaven On Top that was released January 9 via Warner Records. The 25-song set was written, recorded and produced by Bryan over the last several months in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Bryan and his band have confirmed an extensive world tour, featuring Alabama Shakes, Kings Of Leon, MJ Lenderman and more artists, in support of the new album beginning this March. Listen to the new song and see the album’s full track list below.

With Heaven On Top Track List

“Down, Down, Stream” “Runny Eggs” “Appetite” “Deann’s Denim” “Say Why” “Drowning” “Santa Fe” “Skin” “Dry Deserts” “Bad News” “South and Pine” “Cannonball” “Slicked Back” “Anyways” “If They Come Lookin’” “Rivers and Creeks” “Plastic Cigarette” “You Can Still Come Home” “Aeroplane” “Always Willin’” “Miles” “All Good Things Past” “Camper” “Sundown Girls” “With Heaven On Top”

