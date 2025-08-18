Kings Of Leon & Zach Bryan Live Debut New Song “We’re Onto Something” During San Francisco Show

Home News Cait Stoddard August 18th, 2025 - 5:46 PM

Rock band Kings of Leon will release their new single, “We’re Onto Something” featuring Zach Bryan, on August 22, through Love Tap Records, which is the band’s own imprint distributed by Virgin Records. Over the weekend, Bryan joined Kings of Leon on stage during their set in front of a sold-out Golden Gate Park show for a surprise preview performance of the brand-new collaboration.

Early reaction to the song was unanimous, with press like American Songwriter noting: “Zach Bryan and Kings of Leon perform(ed) unreleased collab at San Francisco show and they’re certainly ‘Onto Something’” and Whiskey Riff proclaiming: “Zach Bryan and KOL are definitely onto something here.”

After debuting “We’re Onto Something,” Caleb Followill later joined for Bryan’s set in a new performance of “Bowery,” which had the crowd on their feet. The pair made the performance debut of “Bowery” earlier this month at Bryan’s sold out Red Rocks Ampitheatre show. Whiskey Riff praised the debut performance of “Bowery” as “absolutely electric” and “an absolute show-stopper,” with Holler highlighting “their warm friendship [that] radiated throughout this performance.”