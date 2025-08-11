Kings Of Leon Team Up With Zach Bryan For Collaborative New SIngle “Bowery”

Home News Juliet Paiz August 11th, 2025 - 8:23 PM

According to Stereo Gum, Zach Bryan has dropped a new single titled “Bowery,” featuring Kings of Leon. The collaboration had been teased for months, and now fans can finally hear it. The song opens with Bryan quietly counting in and playing soft acoustic guitar, setting an intimate mood.

As it moves forward, Kings of Leon come in with electric guitars and Caleb Followill’s unmistakable vocals. The contrast between Bryan’s calm, reflective delivery and Followill’s more intense singing gives the track a dynamic edge.

The lyrics of “Bowery” paint a vivid picture of a late night in the city. There’s a woman alone with a gin and tonic and rainy streets. Lines like “You picked the wrong one if you’re in it for the long run” make it clear this isn’t a love song, it’s about fleeting, passionate moments.

Bryan’s storytelling and Kings of Leon’s rock driven sound come together in a way that feels natural. “Bowery” captures the rush of a night you know won’t last, but you can’t walk away from. Although this was a long awaited collaboration, I’m sure that even the most impatient fans can say that it was truly worth it.