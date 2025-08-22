Kings Of Leon & Zach Bryan Share Collaborative New Track “We’re Onto Something”

Home News Steven Taylor August 22nd, 2025 - 3:03 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz

American rock band Kings of Leon and singer Zach Bryan dropped a new track today, called “We’re Onto Something.” The official release alongside a music video comes just a few days after a surprise live performance of the track by the band and Bryan at a show in San Francisco. The video can be found on the YouTube channel for Kings of Leon.

The video features the band and Bryan traveling together, showing vignettes of the group in all kinds of locations – the San Francisco concert stage, the studio, or even just a backyard or a bar. The video’s atmosphere helps to suit the collaborative nature of the track, with Bryan fitting in alongside the rest of the group just fine. It isn’t the most surprising, given that “We’re Onto Something” isn’t the first time the two worked together. Just recently, with Bryan himself released his track “Bowery” which features Kings of Leon after months of teasing a collaboration. With the hype behind the release of “Bowery,” a second track may have come as a surprise, the praise “We’re Onto Something” received at it’s initial performance certainly isn’t a shock. Many outlets were quick to say the musicians were, in fact, “onto something” with the subsequent surprise serving of collaborative work between Bryan and Kings of Leon.

Last month, Kings of Leon’s Caleb Followill opened for Bryan during his live performance at Metlife Stadium, where Bryan also brought out surprise guest Bruce Springsteen. Kings of Leon will see themselves on the road for another month, with tour dates set for the rest of August and September.