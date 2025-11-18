David Byrne Shares New Single “T-Shirt” Co-Written With Brian Eno

Home News Cait Stoddard November 18th, 2025 - 2:16 PM

David Byrne is currently touring North America on his Who Is The Sky tour, celebrating the release of his critically acclaimed new album of the same name. And today, the artist has released the timely new single, “T Shirt,” which was co-written by Byrne’s longtime friend and collaborator Brian Eno. The ditty is a classic piece of electro-pop that is wrapped in a lightly humorous but always earnest, political commentary. The track has become a notable moment and quick fan favorite on Byrne’s latest tour.

The Who Is The Sky tour has wowed audiences at every stop, with the Minneapolis Star Tribune calling it the “Concert of the Year.” Scott Simon of NPR’s Weekend Edition stopped by one of his four Chicago shows and spoke to him afterwards. Hear their conversation HERE. Who Is the Sky? is Byrne’s first album since releasing the acclaimed 2018 American Utopia, which was later adapted into a hit Broadway musical and HBO film.

“At my age, at least for me, there’s a ‘don’t give a shit about what people think’ attitude that kicks in,” Byrne says about the spirit behind Who Is the Sky?: “I can step outside my comfort zone with the knowledge that I kind of know who I am by now and sort of know what I’m doing. That said, every new set of songs, every song even, is a new adventure. There’s always a bit of, ‘how do I work this?’ I’ve found that not every collaboration works, but often when they do, it’s because I’m able to clearly impart what it is I’m trying to do. They hopefully get that, and as a result, we’re now joined together heading to the same unknown place.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer