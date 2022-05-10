Austin City Limits Announces 2022 Lineup Including Red Hot Chili Peppers, Flume, SZA and More

Home News Megan Mandatta May 10th, 2022 - 12:27 PM

The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning on October 7-9 and October 14-16 at Zilker Park with tickets going on sale May 10 at 12:00p.m. CT. The festival has called Zilker Park home since 2006 and in its partnership with Austin Parks Foundation has worked to generate more than $50 million to improve Zilker Park and other various locations across the city.

Three-day general admission tickets begin at $295 with private lounge access general admission+ tickets beginning at $600. Single-day tickets will be available to purchase at a later date with differing single-day lineups.

The main headliners of the festival are Red Hot Chili Peppers, P!NK, The Chicks, SZA, Kacey Musgraves and Lil Nas X. Among these big-name artists, ACL Fest notes that among the other performers, attendees are sure to find a new favorite.

ACL Fest has been known in the past for its wide range of featured performers and emphasis on Texan roots through various country artists. Some favorites highlighted by the event range from Tobe Nwigwe, Spoon, and Conan Gray to Zach Bryan (Weekend One only), Jake Wesley Rogers, and more.

In addition to the festival, ACL Fest is also bringing back their Austin Kiddie Limits. Attendees can bring children ages eight and younger to the festival free of charge when accompanied by a ticket holder.

Last year’s ACL Fest saw reduced crowd numbers due to the COVID-19 pandemic requiring attendees to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test prior to entry. Billie Eilish headlined last year’s festival spending much of her performance time criticizing Texas’ increasingly restrictive abortion laws.