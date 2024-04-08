Sweetwater 420 Fest Drops Half Its Lineup Including Beck & Slightly Stoopid, Reverts To Free Admission

Home News Cait Stoddard April 8th, 2024 - 1:26 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to stereogum.com, Atlanta’s SweetWater 420 Fest was supposed to feature Beck and Slightly Stoopid headlining the event with dozens of other acts including Black Pumas, Moe., Cory Wong and Houndmouth. But now, the festival has announced that those artists are no longer performing, and ticket holders will receive refunds. SweetWater 420 Fest will still happen at Pullman Yards on April 20-21 but will now feature about half of the original lineup, which will now be free instead of the original $245 ticket price.

On Instagram, the festival stated: “Heads up, party people: SweetWater’s changing up the lineup and cutting ticket prices for this year’s SweetWater 420 Fest. We’re taking a trip back to our roots and will be hosting a more intimate festival that’s focused on killer jams, heady brews, and supporting our long-time friends at the Waterkeeper Alliance, who are fighting to protect clean water around the world.”

The post continues with: “General Admission to 420 Fest will now be FREE, with a $10 donation to the Waterkeeper Alliance.This new format will be a return to 420 Fest’s roots, with many of our favorite bands playing on a single stage to support a crucial environmental mission.”

SweetWater 420 Fest lineup now has Gov’t Mule and Big Gigantic as the headliners, along with Grace Potter, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Larkin Poe, Andy Frasco & The UN, Connor Clark & Blue Rhythm Revival, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Little Stranger, Papadosio, and Hedonistas.