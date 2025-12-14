Summer Of 99 & Beyond Announce 2026 Lineup Featuring Cypress Hill, Kittie, Bush & More

Home News Anthony Salvato December 14th, 2025 - 10:38 PM

The Summer of 99 & Beyond Festival formed by iconic rock band Creed is returning for its third year, and recently unveiled some of the headliners for the show. Alongside Creed will be 90s and 2000s rock group Limp Bizkit along with hip hop group Cypress Hill. The California-based group, Cypress Hill have been on a comeback in recent years after making their name back in 1993 with the release of their hit album Black Sunday which features iconic tracks such as “Insane in the Brain”, “Hits from the Bong” and more. Limp Bizkit, known for their brash style with hits such as “Break Stuff” will join Cypress Hill as the Co-headliners for the first day of the festival, which kicks off July 18.

Joining the duo later that day will be all female Canadian heavy metal band Kittie, whose debut album Spit turns 25 years old this year. Alongside Kittie will be metal band Sevendust and hard rock group Puddle of Mudd to keep the crowd going before Magnolia Park, The Pretty Wild, and The Slay Squad close out the first day of the festivities.

Day two kicks off with headliners Creed and Bush. Creed, led by front man Scott Stapp, continues their recent string of summer tours making a special stop for the Summer Of 99 festival. Their heavy rock sound differs from that of the groups on the first day but will pair quite well with the likes of Bush, and the rest of the bill for the second day. Bush will be on tour next summer playing some of their hits like “Glycerine” among others before joining Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth on stage along with rock bands Candlestick and Hoobstank. Day two is rounded out by Sleep Theory, Big Wreck, The Verve Pipe, and Ashes of Billy before the festival comes to a close. It will be an exciting event with plenty of iconic bands returning to perform some of their biggest hits.

photo credit: Jenna Houchin