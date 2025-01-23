De La Soul Share Previously Unreleased Track “Bigger” From 20th Anniversary Reissue Of The Grind Date

Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2025 - 12:24 PM

According to nme.com, De La Soul have shared their new unheard song, “Bigger,” which is from their 20th anniversary reissue of their album, The Grind Date. The ditty is the first of two unheard tracks that were recorded during the same session as The Grind Date and will appear as bonus songs on the reissue of the legendary hip-hop group’s seventh album. As for the music, “Bigger” is amazing by how the funk and rap music smacks the background with a catchy dance vibe, while the vocalists dazzles the mind with bittersweet harmony and rap bars.

Originally released in 2004, The Grind Date saw De La Soul team up with various artists such as the late MF DOOM, Ghostface Killah, Carl Thomas and Common. While speaking about the reissue in a press release, De La Soul’s Posdnous said: “With the 20th Anniversary of Grind Date we just feel blessed in knowing that we put together this album that, right now, with its re-release feels fresh, it doesn’t feel outdated, the lyrics feel relevant.”

The artist adds: “It really feels good to know that with the re-release of this album it takes myself and Mase back to knowing that this album was the first album done outside of our Tommy Boy relationship and it stands the test of time alongside that catalogue, so yeah it’s a blessing.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat