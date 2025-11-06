De La Soul Announce New Album Cabin In The Sky For November 2025 Release, Shares New Single “The Package”

Home News Cait Stoddard November 6th, 2025 - 1:38 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, De La Soul has announced their 10th album, Cabin in the Sky, will be out on November 21, through Mass Appeal as part of the label’s Legend Has It series. The upcoming album is the group’s first album in nine years and the first since David “Trugoy the Dove” Jolicoeur passed away in 2023.

The album title is a reference to the 1943 all-Black musical of the same name, which starred Lena Horne, Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington. De La Soul teased the album at this year’s New York Comic Con, as part of a panel on the Marvel Comics Legend Has It adaptations. According to Hip Hop DX, Posdenous said: “We’re working and working [on the album], and I come across this movie. And I’m like, ‘Yo, this title is crazy!’ Cabin in the Sky. Immediately, I felt Dave.”

“Cabin in the Sky lives in that space between loss and light,” says Pos. “It’s about the pain we carry and the joy that somehow still finds us. This album is therapy and celebration at the same time. There’s a vulnerability in these songs, because everything we’ve been through has brought us to this moment, to this album, honoring what we’ve lost and lifting up what still remains. That duality. That’s life and that’s De La.”

Also, De La Soul has shared their new single, “The Package” and as a whole, the music is fantastic by how each musical beat displays how musically creative and hungry the group is. Also, the music video is pretty neat by how each animated scene displays the theme around “The Package” in an artistic way.