Lights Shares Snippet Of Airy New Cover Of Blink-182’s “All The Small Things”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 5th, 2026 - 2:07 PM

On social media, Lights has surprised her fans with a snippet of her covering Blink-182’s song, “All The Small Things”. On her post, the artist briefly asks her fans if she should cover the song and based on the comments, it seems like most of Lights‘s fans would be delighted to hear the singer‘s take on Blink-182’s iconic and classic ditty “All The Small Things”.

Should I cover this on tour next month pic.twitter.com/fG1LRTnd3S — Lights (@lights) January 5, 2026

As for the snippet, Lights‘s cover of “All The Small Things” sounds amazing by how the artist adds a beautiful touch of soft pop and melody, while she uses her vocal harmonies to make the ditty sound more sexy and dreamy. Sure, the original version of “All The Small Things” is true heart-stopper and soul-shaker but Lights brings a slower style on her version.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat