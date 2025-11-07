Lights Shares Energetic New Single & Video “Learning To Let Go”

Home News Steven Taylor November 7th, 2025 - 2:50 PM

Alt-popstar Lights has shared a new track, “Learning to Let Go.” Off of A6EXTENDED, the upcoming deluxe release of her album A6, it is the latest sampling of this new release and one of eight additional songs added to the original version of her sixth studio album, as ThatEricAlper reports. A video was also released for the single, which can be found on the singer’s YouTube channel.

Beginning with the artist in a robe sitting at a table, she begins to sing to the camera, dancing around to the electronic beats. As the chorus hits, the dark room is illuminated with colorful lights. The song features an airy, synth filled instrumental with a late night and dreamy vibe. “‘Learning To Let Go’ is essentially about emotional shapeshifting,” Lights stated about the track’s meaning. “The way our perception of something can change depending on our headspace or past experiences to the point where it’s hard to see the reality in a situation and extrapolate truth. Sometimes our only way forward is to learn to let go.”

A6EXTENDED is set for a release on January 30th. It features the initial release’s 13 tracks and an additional eight for a total of 21 songs. “Learning to Let Go” is the latest single shared for this release, following previous single “Education.” Lights is also set to tour North America as part of the Come Get Your Girl 2026 tour, starting on February 18th and lasting until March 30th with showings across the United States and Canada.