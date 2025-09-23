Lights Announces Winter 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Steven Taylor September 23rd, 2025 - 5:29 PM

Canadian musician Lights announced dates for her Come Get Your Girl Tour 2026. Announced in a post to her account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the tour will take the singer across North America in February and March.

Presale for the tickets will begin tomorrow, September 24th, at 10am local time. General sales will follow on Friday, September 26th, and both can be found on the singer’s website. VIP packages are also available, sold separately from tickets.

Come Get Your Girl 2026 Tour Dates

02/13/25 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

02/14/25 – Calgary, AB – Macewan Hall

02/18/25 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

02/20/25 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club

02/21/25 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theater

02/24/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

02/25/25 – Denver, CO – Summit

02/27/25 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

02/28/25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

03/01/25 – Dallas, TX – Trees

03/03/25 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theater

03/04/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

03/06/25 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

03/07/25 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

03/08/25 – Pittsburg, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall

03/10/25 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

03/11/25 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club

03/13/25 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

03/14/25 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

03/17/25 – London, ON – London Music Hall

03/18/25 – Ottawa, ON – The Bronson

03/19/25 – Quebec City, QC – Grizzly Fuzz