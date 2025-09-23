Lights Announces Winter 2026 North American Tour Dates

Canadian musician Lights announced dates for her Come Get Your Girl Tour 2026. Announced in a post to her account on X, formerly known as Twitter, the tour will take the singer across North America in February and March.
Presale for the tickets will begin tomorrow, September 24th, at 10am local time. General sales will follow on Friday, September 26th, and both can be found on the singer’s website. VIP packages are also available, sold separately from tickets.
Come Get Your Girl 2026 Tour Dates
02/13/25 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall
02/14/25 – Calgary, AB – Macewan Hall
02/18/25 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
02/20/25 – San Francisco, CA – Bimbo’s 365 Club
02/21/25 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theater
02/24/25 – Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
02/25/25 – Denver, CO – Summit
02/27/25 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage
02/28/25 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
03/01/25 – Dallas, TX – Trees
03/03/25 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theater
03/04/25 – Saint Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall
03/06/25 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
03/07/25 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
03/08/25 – Pittsburg, PA – Thunderbird Music Hall
03/10/25 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club
03/11/25 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club
03/13/25 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
03/14/25 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
03/17/25 – London, ON – London Music Hall
03/18/25 – Ottawa, ON – The Bronson
03/19/25 – Quebec City, QC – Grizzly Fuzz
03/20/25 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD