Lights Shares Nine New Music Videos From New A6 Album

Canadian electro pop artist Light recently released a whopping nine new music videos from her new album A6. Transforming the entirety of her album into a visual album. The album is self-written and produced by Lights, with A6, diving into the themes of personal growth, emotion, self discovery, along with Lights’ typical electro pop sound.

The album’s standout track is definitely “Alive Again,” serving as an anthem on overcoming inner demons and finding charity through chaos. “Clingy,” another highlight, is a sunny upbeat track that explores the themes of vulnerability and is accompanied by a breezy, energetic tone.

“Damage” presents the journey of self-exploration when it comes to emotional scars and the complexities of healing. “Surface Tension” and “White Paper Palm Trees” offer contrasting visuals, with one being dark and brooding and the other more abstract and whimsical, reflecting on the weight of human emotion. The album also includes visuals for the tracks “Ghost Girl on First,” “Take It Easy,” “Drinks on the Coast,” “The Other Side of the Door,” “Piranha,” and “Day Two.” Lights is a testament to herself, with A6 being a strong immersive album that invites listeners and viewers to get a full storytelling experience based on her lyrics and visuals.