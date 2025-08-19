Pendulum & Awolnation Join Forces For Collaborative New Single “Guiding Lights”

Home News Cait Stoddard August 19th, 2025 - 3:36 PM

After announcing a run of winter UK dates last week, Pendulum have released the new single, “Guiding Light ft. Awolnation.” The track is the latest to be taken from the band’s first album in 15 years, Inertia, which comes out on Friday through Mushroom Music. Following a blistering set on the main stage last year, Pendulum have also announced a very special surprise DJ set at Reading Festival on August 21, in celebration of the album being released.

As a soaring anthem, the song dances between an infectiously anthemic chorus that is made to be screamed across festival mainstages and pulsating riff heavy moments built for the pit. “Pendulum is as heavy as a hardcore band and as smooth as butter,” Awolnation says of the collaboration. “I was thrilled when they reached out to me to sing on a track. We’re sonically aligned in a very similar way.”

As a band that is firmly in their element on stage, Pendulum will bring their raucous live show to five cities across the UK this November. They will also play a run of UK outstore shows to celebrate the album release though September. Tickets on sale HERE.