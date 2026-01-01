New Lawsuit Claims Drake Used Stake’s “Tipping” Mechanism To Allegedly Buy Artificial Streams For His Music

Home News Ajala Fields January 1st, 2026 - 10:28 PM

Just a few months after his defamation lawsuit against UMG was dismissed in court, Drake is now the one being sued for his promotion of online gambling platform Stake along with streamer Adin Ross. The federal class-action lawsuit was filed in Virginia on Wednesday (Dec. 31) and claims that the website is “operating as one of the largest and most profitable illegal online casinos” since at least 2022, according to Complex.

Plaintiffs LaShawnna Ridley and Tiffany Hines allege that Stake misleads consumers while allowing real money wagering disguised as virtual currency play. Both plaintiffs say they lost money after allegedly being misled and seek damages, penalties and an order stopping the conduct.

The platform supposedly advertises that it does “not offer real money gambling,” that “no purchase or payment is necessary to participate or play [Stake] games,” and that it provides “the ultimate social, safe and free gaming experience,” but the complaint alleges that these statements are false because users buy Gold Coins that are always bundled with Stake Cash, which can be cashed out one to one for U.S. dollars.

The complaint also alleges that Stake’s internal “tipping” system was used by Drake and Ross to move large sums of money, including a public $100,000 tip between Drake and Ross, to allegedly fund “artificial streaming (‘botting’) to create fraudulent streams of Drake’s music,” in an effort to “fabricate popularity; disparage competitors and music label executives; distort recommendation algorithms; and distribute financing for all of the foregoing, while concealing the flow of funds.”

Drake, who reportedly signed a $100 million endorsement deal with Stake in 2022, was also named as a defendant in two Stake-related lawsuits, which were both filed in October 2025.