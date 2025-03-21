Drake’s Legal Team Claim “Not Like Us” Allegedly Made Millions Believe Drake is a Pedophile

Home News Jazmin Mendoza March 21st, 2025 - 2:17 PM

This Thursday a motion was filed on behalf of Universal Music Group to dismiss rap star Drake’s defamation lawsuit towards mogul Kendrick Lamar. Drake’s legal team stated that the infamous track has destroyed his reputation now that “millions of people” believe Drake to allegedly be a pedophile in response to Universal Music Group’s motion to dismiss his lawsuit according to Consequence. Universal Music Group Requests Drake’s Federal Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” be Dismissed



Drake filed the lawsuit in January of 2025, accusing Universal Music Group of “approved, published, and launched a campaign to create a viral hit out of [‘Not Like Us’]” that was “intended to convey the specific, unmistakable, and false factual allegation that Drake is a criminal pedophile, and to suggest that the public should resort to vigilante justice in response.”

It is good to make note that Lamar’’s lyrics are protected under First Amendment right as “hyperbolic and metaphorical language” is often used in diss tracks. Legal Dispute Between Drake and iHeartMedia Over the Promotion of Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Settles

“UMG completely ignores the complaint’s allegations that millions of people, all over the world, did understand the defamatory material as a factual assertion that plaintiff is a pedophile,” his lawyers wrote. “UMG also ignores [the lawsuit’s claim] that the statements in question (and surrounding context) implied that the allegations were based on undisclosed evidence and the audience understood as much,” stated the lawsuit.

The motion to dismiss the suit is just one of possibly many legal moves UMG will make. Mike Gottlieb, lead attorney for Drake, stated that the motion was “a desperate ploy to avoid accountability” and swore to “continue to uncover UMG’s long history of endangering, abusing, and taking advantage of its artists.”





