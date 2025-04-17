Drake Files Amended Lawsuit Claiming UMG’s Promotion Of “Not Like Us” At Super Bowl Shows Alleged Defamation

Home News Cait Stoddard April 17th, 2025 - 2:13 PM

According to variety.com, Drake has allegedly filed an amended complaint in his alleged defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar‘s “Not Like Us” by allegedly stating that the label used Lamar’s wins at the Grammy Awards and performance of the song during the Super Bowl Halftime Show to further promote the single and damage his reputation.

The alleged amended complaint was filed on April 16 and it allegedly expands the January suit from 81 to 107 pages by allegedly focusing on events that took place since the initial filing. Drake‘s legal team allegedly claims that Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was shown to over 133 million people and the file allegedly notes that “never before heard the song or any of the songs that preceded it. It was the first, and will hopefully be the last, Super Bowl halftime show orchestrated to assassinate the character of another artist.”

The complaint alleges that Lamar purposely excluded the word “pedophile” during the Super Bowl performance and that “on information and belief,” he allegedly would not have been permitted to perform unless it was omitted from the lyrics. “That is because nearly everyone understands that it is defamatory to falsely brand someone a ‘certified pedophile,’” reads the complaint. Drake‘s team asserts that UMG allegedly negotiated and promoted the Super Bowl performance after the initial lawsuit was filed, thereby allegedly causing intentional harm to Drake.