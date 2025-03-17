Universal Music Group Requests Drake’s Federal Lawsuit Over Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” be Dismissed

Home News Michelle Grisales March 17th, 2025 - 7:16 PM

Universal Music Group (UMG) has officially requested the court to dismiss Drake’s defamation case against the label. In their filing, UMG’s legal team argues that Drake’s ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar was self-provoked and that the rapper should accept the outcome as he often claims to be an “unbothered” figure in the rap world.

Opening their argument with a reference to Drake’s lyrics from So Far Gone, “Yeah, I want it all, that’s why I strive for it, Diss me, you’ll never hear a reply for it.” UMG’s lawyers contend that Drake, one of the most successful recording artists of all time, should take ownership of his loss between their feud rather than suing the label that represents him, according to Pitchfork.

“Plaintiff [Drake], one of the most successful recording artists of all time, lost a rap battle that he provoked and in which he willingly participated,” the filing stated. “Instead of accepting the loss like the unbothered rap artist he often claims to be, he has sued his own record label in a misguided attempt to salve his wounds. Plaintiff’s Complaint is utterly without merit and should be dismissed with prejudice.”

The motion also discussed the public nature of Drake and Lamar’s feud, describing it as common in the rap world. UMG’s attorneys noted that Drake has previously engaged in high-profile feuds with artists like Pusha T and Meek Mill. They emphasized that the ongoing rivalry with Lamar follows a well-established pattern in rap culture.

In particular, UMG’s legal team highlights Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us, which they argue does not differ from the usual nature of rap feuds. “Drake, who had no concerns using UMG’s platform to publish slurs about Lamar during their rap feud, now claims that Not Like Us is defamatory,” the motion asserted. “Drake fails to state a claim for defamation because Not Like Us conveys nonactionable opinion and rhetorical hyperbole, not fact, and because Drake cannot adequately allege that UMG acted with actual malice.”

The filing also defended UMG against Drake’s claims of harassment and improper promotion of Not Like Us, suggesting that the label acted within the bounds of the music industry. In response, Michael J. Gottlieb, Drake’s lead attorney, shared a statement with Pitchfork, accusing UMG of trying to deflect from the underlying issue.

“UMG wants to pretend that this is about a rap battle in order to distract its shareholders, artists and the public from a simple truth: A greedy company is finally being held responsible for profiting from dangerous misinformation that has already resulted in multiple acts of violence,” Gottlieb said. “This motion is a desperate ploy by UMG to avoid accountability, but we have every confidence that this case will proceed and continue to uncover UMG’s long history of endangering, abusing and taking advantage of its artists.”