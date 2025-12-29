Chappell Roan Addresses Brigitte Bardot Mention On Social Media Following French Actress’ Passing

Home News Cait Stoddard December 29th, 2025 - 11:26 AM

According to social media, Chappell Roan addressed her comment of Brigitte Bardot both in a recent Instagram story post following the actress’ passing and the lyric in “Red Wine Supernova.” According to abc7ny.com, Bardot was convicted by the French government for allegedly “inciting racial hatred” against Muslims numerous times as well as voicing some other controversial viewpoints including skepticism of the MeToo movement and alleged anti-immigrant sentiment.

Based from what Roan has said, it seems like the artist was unaware of Bardot beyond her acting skills. ” On Instagram, Roan wrote: “Holy shit. I did not know all that insane shit Ms. Bardot stood for obvs I do not condone this. Very disappointing to learn.”

Bardot died on December 28, at her home in southern France, according to Bruno Jacquelin, of the Bardot Foundation for the protection of animals. While speaking to The Associated Press, he gave no cause of death and said no arrangements have yet been made for funeral or memorial services. Bardot had been hospitalized last month.

