New David Bowie Box Set I Can’t Give Everything Away (2002-2016) Announced For September Release

Home News Trent Tournour July 10th, 2025 - 8:32 PM

The final box set in series commemorating David Bowie’s storied career is finally set for release. Fittingly, this release will include material from the final era of his career spanning from 2002’s Heathen to his final record Blackstar released shortly before his death in 2016.

According to NME, this monumental collection will include 12 CD’s, 18 vinyl records and an entire book featuring handwritten notes, drawings and lyrics from Bowie himself. This is a must-have for any Bowie fan as many consider his final run of albums to be his most reflective and poignant as they saw him stare down the barrel of his approaching mortality. It is the final track Bowie ever released which gives this collection its official title I Can’t Give Everything Away. A name which seems fitting as this whole endeavor seems to be the keepers of the David Bowie estate attempting to do exactly that. Even this incredible exercise in archiving cannot fully capture the breadth of Bowie’s genius, However by buying this box set as well as its six sister releases fans can finally get a truly complete picture of David Bowie’s entire body of work.

I Can’t Give Everything Away Tracklist

‘HEATHEN’

‘Sunday’ ‘Cactus’ ‘Slip Away’ ‘Slow Burn’ ‘Afraid’ ‘I’ve Been Waiting For You’ ‘I Would Be Your Slave’ ‘I Took A Trip On A Gemini Spaceship’ ‘5:15 The Angels Have Gone’ ‘Everyone Says ʻHiʼ’ ‘A Better Future’ ‘Heathen (The Rays)’

‘MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL’

CD1

‘Sunday’ ‘Life On Mars?’ ‘Ashes To Ashes’ ‘Cactus’ ‘Slip Away’ ‘China Girl’ ‘Starman’ ‘I Would Be Your Slave’ ‘I’ve Been Waiting For You’ ‘Stay’ ‘Changes’ ‘Fashion’ ‘Fame’ ‘I’m Afraid Of Americans’ ‘5:15 The Angels Have Gone’

CD2

‘Heroes’ ‘Heathen (The Rays)’ ‘Everyone Says ‟Hi” ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ ‘Let’s Dance’ ‘Ziggy Stardust’ ‘Warszawa’ ‘Speed Of Life’ ‘Breaking Glass’ ‘What In The World’ ‘Sound And Vision’ ‘Art Decade’ ‘Always Crashing In The Same Car’ ‘Be My Wife’ ‘A New Career In A New Town’ ‘Subterraneans’

‘REALITY’

‘New Killer Star’ ‘Pablo Picasso’ ‘Never Get Old’ ‘The Loneliest Guy’ ‘Looking For Water’ ‘She’ll Drive The Big Car’ ‘Days’ ‘Fall Dog Bombs The Moon’ ‘Try Some, Buy Some’ ‘Reality’ ‘Bring Me The Disco King’

‘A REALITY TOUR’

CD1

‘Rebel Rebel’ ‘New Killer Star’ ‘Reality’ ‘Fame’ ‘Cactus’ ‘Sister Midnight’ ‘Afraid’ ‘All The Young Dudes’ ‘Be My Wife’ ‘China Girl’ ‘The Loneliest Guy’ ‘The Man Who Sold The World’ ‘Fantastic Voyage’ ‘Hallo Spaceboy’ ‘Sunday’ ‘Under Pressure’ ‘Life On Mars?’ ‘Battle For Britain (The Letter)’

CD2

‘Fall Dog Bombs The Moon’ ‘Ashes To Ashes’ ‘The Motel’ ‘Loving The Alien’ ‘Breaking Glass’ ‘Never Get Old’ ‘Changes’ ‘I’m Afraid Of Americans’ ‘Heroes’ ‘Bring Me The Disco King’ ‘Slip Away’ ‘Heathen (The Rays)’ ‘Five Years’ ‘Hang On To Yourself’ ‘Ziggy Stardust’

‘THE NEXT DAY’

‘The Next Day’ ‘Dirty Boys’ ‘The Stars (Are Out Tonight)’ ‘Love Is Lost’ ‘Where Are We Now?’ ‘Valentine’s Day’ ‘If You Can See Me’ ‘I’d Rather Be High’ ‘Boss Of Me’ ‘Dancing Out In Space’ ‘How Does The Grass Grow?’ ‘(You Will) Set The World On Fire’ ‘You Feel So Lonely You Could Die’ ‘Heat’

‘THE NEXT DAY EXTRA E.P.’

‘Atomica ‘Love Is Lost (Hello Steve Reich Mix By James Murphy For The DFA)’ ‘Plan’ ‘The Informer’ ‘I’d Rather Be High (Venetian Mix)’ ‘Like A Rocket Man’ ‘Born In A UFO’ ‘I’ll Take You There’ ‘God Bless The Girl’ ‘So She’

‘★’ (Blackstar)

★ ‘’Tis A Pity She Was A Whore’ ‘Lazarus’ ‘Sue (Or In A Season Of Crime)’ ‘Girl Loves Me’ ‘Dollar Days’ ‘I Can’t Give Everything Away’

‘NO PLAN EP’

‘Lazarus’ ‘No Plan’ ‘Killing A Little Time’ ‘When I Met You’

‘RE:CALL 6’

CD1

Slow Burn (Single Edit) Wood Jackson When The Boys Come Marching Home Safe Sunday (Moby Remix) A Better Future (Remix By Air) Slip Away (SACD Mix) Slow Burn (SACD Mix) I’ve Been Waiting For You (SACD Mix) 5:15 The Angels Have Gone (SACD Mix) A Better Future (SACD Mix) Safe (SACD Mix) Everyone Says ‘Hi’ (Radio Edit)

CD2

Sunday (Tony Visconti Mix) Everyone Says ‘Hi’ (Metro Remix Radio Edit) Heathen (The Rays) (Live In Berlin, 22/09/02) Hop Frog — Lou Reed Featuring David Bowie Saviour — Kristeen Young Featuring David Bowie Isn’t It Evening (The Revolutionary) — Earl Slick Featuring David Bowie Bring Me The Disco King (Loner Mix) — David Bowie Featuring Maynard James Keenan And John Frusciante (Taken From The Underworld Motion Picture Soundtrack) New Killer Star (Radio Edit) Love Missile F1-11 Fly Queen Of All The Tarts (Overture) Never Get Old (Single Edit) Waterloo Sunset Rebel Rebel (2003 Re-Record) (Taken From The Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle Motion Picture Soundtrack) New Killer Star (Sessions @ AOL Live Version, 23/09/03)

CD3