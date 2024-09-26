Duff McKagan Shares Cover Of David Bowie’s “Heroes” & New Single “True To The Death Rock N Roll Ballad”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2024 - 3:22 PM

Today, Duff McKagan has announced premieres of two new songs, “Heroes” and “True To The Death Rock N Roll Ballad.”A distinctive cover of David Bowie’s timeless classic, “Heroes” is compelling by how the instrumentation shakes the background with a face-smacking hard rock vibe, while McKagan sings out the iconic lyrics. As for “True To The Death Rock N Roll Ballad,” it is fabulous thanks to the guitar playing and vocal performance giving this composition a heavy dose of rock and punk music.

In other news, McKagan has also announced a Black Friday Record Store Day exclusive RSD vinyl LP release of his searing performance at Easy Street Records in Seattle, WA on December 8, 2023. The set contains tracks from McKagan’s critically acclaimed recent album Lighthouse and This is the Song EP.

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz