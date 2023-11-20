Robert Fripp & Daryl Hall Play “Heroes” By David Bowie on “Live From Daryl’s House”

Home News Kennedy Huston November 20th, 2023 - 4:45 PM

King Crimson’s Robert Fripp and Hall & Oats’ Daryl Hall collaborated for a revived episode of the YouTube series Live From Daryl’s House. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the two, “caught up, shared a meal, [and] told stories.” Together, they even played songs off their solo albums as well as a cover of David Bowie’s 1977 classic, “Heroes.”

Hall and Fripp are known to be old friends, assisting on each other’s solo albums Exposure (1979) and Sacred Songs (1980). In the episode’s intro, Hall welcomes viewers and announces, “Today I have a special guest, it doesn’t get any more special. I’m talking about Robert Fripp, an old old friend. We’re going to have an amazing time, it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Fripp takes credit for his contribution to the 1977 hit, “Heroes” as one of the lead guitarists on the song. Back in 2019, the musician became a part of a dispute with Bowie’s estate over LP credits for the song as well as “Scary Monsters.” According to Rolling Stone, he called the situation “historic injustice,” considering his influential part as a “feature player” in the production of these songs.