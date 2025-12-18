St. Vincent Covers David Bowie’s “Young Americans”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 18th, 2025 - 12:50 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, St. Vincent stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on December 18, to participate in Under the Covers, which is a new segment where artists cover songs they love. Vincent’s selection was David Bowie’s 1975 hit, “Young Americans,” which she first covered during the annual Love Rocks NYC benefit show in 2023.

When asked by Colbert, who she would want to cover her songs, the artist replied with one hell of a trio: Erykah Badu, Doechii or the Slits. As for the performance, the artist’s version of “Young Americans” is a faithful take on the original although Vincent does sub Joe Biden in for Bowie’s Richard Nixon line. Regardless of switching lyrics, Vincent‘s love for Bowie’s could be through her beautiful vocal performance.

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman