Kate Bush Reflects on the Impact Artificial Intelligence Will Have on the Future of Art in Annual Christmas Message

Beloved art-pop visionary Kate Bush has once again shared her annual Christmas message, offering fans a glimpse into her poetic worldview and reflections on the intersection of art, technology and humanity. Known for her rare public appearances, Bush has embraced these seasonal missives as a way to connect with her audience. This year’s message, shared on her official website, combines gratitude for her recent projects, somber observations about global conflicts and thought-provoking commentary on the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) in the creative world, according to Stereogum.

Bush began her message by expressing her delight at the reception of her animated video, “Little Shrew (Snowflake),” which she created to support the War Child charity. The whimsical video, inspired by her 2011 album 50 Words for Snow, has resonated with fans while raising awareness for children affected by war. “Thank you so much to all of you who made a donation to War Child,” Bush wrote. “They have been absolutely delighted with the response.” The playful mention of treating the titular shrew to a bowl of “especially delicious earthworms” added a lighthearted touch to her heartfelt gratitude.

However, Bush quickly shifted her focus to the heavier realities of the world. She acknowledged the “exceptionally dark news” of ongoing wars and their devastating effects on vulnerable populations, particularly children. Without naming specific conflicts, her words served as a universal plea for peace and compassion.

Amid these reflections, Bush shared an anecdote about visiting a Monet exhibition that featured 21 paintings of the Thames shrouded in smog. She described the works as “completely mesmerising,” evoking the ethereal atmosphere of London during the industrial age. “Monet thought that the smog was beautiful and that London would’ve looked utterly uninteresting without it,” she observed, marveling at how the artist transformed pollution into something poetic and mysterious.

This meditation on Monet’s ability to find beauty in adversity segued into Bush’s exploration of artificial intelligence and its implications for art. Drawing a parallel between the smog that inspired Monet and the modern allure of AI, she posed a series of profound questions. “Is that us?” she asked. “Standing in awe at the dawn of AI, the symbol of modernity, as smog was for Monet at that time in the newly industrial London?”

Bush painted a vivid image of humanity captivated by AI’s “twinkling light” while vague, shadowy shapes loom in the background. She speculated whether these shapes represent a dystopian future of human disconnection — “our human pods, like those from The Matrix” — or the promise of progress — “freshly painted bridges… lovingly built to carry us all into a much longed-for new age of healthy thinking.” Her poetic musings encapsulate both the excitement and unease surrounding AI’s growing role in creative industries.

This isn’t the first time Bush has reflected on the interplay between tradition and modernity in art. Throughout her career, she has pushed boundaries, blending analog and digital techniques to create music that feels timeless yet innovative. As the creative world grapples with the possibilities and ethical dilemmas of AI-generated art, her reflections feel especially timely.

Bush’s Christmas message also resonated with nostalgia and a sense of longing. She recalled her childhood memories of Christmas Eve, evoking the “special feeling” of the day and its unique scent — a mix of “smoking coal fires and damp leaves… bundled up in a drizzly English frozen fog.” This personal memory served as a poignant counterpoint to her futuristic reflections, grounding her thoughts in the simple joys of the past.

As she concluded, Bush wished her audience a joyful Christmas and shared her hopes for a brighter new year. “All will be revealed when the smog begins to clear,” she wrote, leaving readers with a sense of anticipation and curiosity about what the future holds.

In a time of rapid technological change and global uncertainty, Kate Bush’s message is a reminder of the enduring power of art to inspire, challenge and connect us. Her reflections on AI and Monet invite us to consider not only what we create but also how we choose to see the world — with both awe and caution.