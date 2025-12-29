Pup Announce New Live Album Megacity Madness For March 2026 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard December 29th, 2025 - 4:52 PM

Toronto punk band Pup has announced a very special live album titled Megacity Madness (The Official Live Recordings). Earlier this year, around the release of their latest album, Who Will Look After The Dogs?, Pup hosted a special tour de Toronto, where they performed a series of six shows across the city with special guests like Jeff Rosenstock and NOBRO joining them each night.

Megacity Madness began with a house show and continued with each show at a venue “bigger than the last,” as Pup performed at clubs they came up playing over the last decade as a band. While these intimate shows have come and gone, their memory will live on forever with Megacity Madness (The Official Live Recordings). Recorded across all six shows, this one track album will be available exclusively on vinyl through the band’s store and indie retail on March 13, 2026.

Pup has also announced Megacity MegaZine, which is a massive 196-page visual zine created by photographers Bradley Golding and Vanessa Heins. The project, through photographs and essays, features chapters from each Megacity show while also tracing the band’s impact on the people and spaces Puo played throughout their history.

Megacity Madness (The Official Live Recordings) Tracklist

1. Morbid Stuff (Live at the Flat Top / House Show)

2. Kids (Live at Sneaky Dee’s)

3. No Hope (Live at Sneaky Dee’s)

4. Dark Days (Live at Danforth Music Hall)

5. Free At Last (Live at Lee’s Palace)

6. Concrete (Live at Sneaky Dee’s)

7. Sleep In The Heat (Live at History)

8. See You At Your Funeral (Live at the Concert Hall)

9. Hallways (Live at Lee’s Palace)

10. Reservoir (Live at the Concert Hall)

11. Hunger For Death (live at the Flat Top + Danforth Music Hall)

12. If This Tour Doesn’t Kill You, I Will (Live at History)

13. DVP (Live at Lee’s Palace)