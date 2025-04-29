Pup Shares Wacky New Single & Video “Olive Garden”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 29th, 2025 - 6:34 PM

Today, Toronto punk rock band Pup has shared the song, “Olive Garden,” which is a caustic track written from the perspective of Babcock’s past youth that started as an acoustic demo and turned into one of the heaviest songs on the band’s upcoming record, “Who Will Look After The Dogs?”Also, the band has shared the music video, which is just as goofy as the song.

While talking about the track, Babcock said: “This is a very stupid, but also wonderful song. The band gets all the credit for turning it into something really special. Zack (who plays drums) heard my cute little acoustic guitar demo and decided we should try and make it as heavy as possible. Which is objectively and a very annoying thing to suggest.”

The artist adds: “But you know what, I’m glad I kept my stupid mouth shut, because it works. There’s a real magic in the way these sweet vocal melodies are bludgeoned by a wall of disgusting, grinding, detuned guitars. The whole song is kinda upsetting and uncomfortable but also, catchy and fun. And I don’t care what anyone says, ‘Olive Garden’ rhymes with ‘Grandma in a coffin’ – listen to this crap and tell me I’m wrong.”