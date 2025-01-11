Pup Share Rocking New Single & Video “Paranoid”

Home News Cristian Garcia January 11th, 2025 - 8:35 PM

Canadian punk rockers Pup have unleashed their latest sonic assault with the release of their new single and video, “Paranoid”. The track is a sharp, blistering anthem that perfectly captures the band’s signature mix of biting wit, raw energy, and melodic chaos, while its accompanying video is a visual feast of anxiety-fueled creativity.

“Paranoid” dives headfirst into the modern experience of second-guessing yourself and grappling with internal demons. Opening with an explosive riff and frenetic drums, the track wastes no time in plunging listeners into its frenetic energy. The verses are laced with frontman Stefan Babcock’s sneering vocals, delivering self-deprecating lines with his trademark mix of humor and frustration. The chorus, catchy and cathartic, crescendos into a wall of sound that feels like both a cry for help and a celebration of shared chaos.

Speaking about the song, Babcock shared, “We wrote ‘Paranoid’ as a way to laugh at how ridiculous it feels to overthink literally everything, even when it’s completely out of your control. It’s like yelling into the void, but with guitars and drums.” The video for “Paranoid” is just as unhinged and exhilarating as the song itself. Directed by the band’s longtime collaborator Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux, it’s a fast-paced, surreal journey through the lens of someone losing their grip on reality (via Brooklyn Vegan).

The video starts with Babcock sitting alone in a stark, white room, nervously fidgeting with a tinfoil hat. As the song kicks in, the walls begin to close in, transforming into a swirling maelstrom of paranoia. Scenes flash by in quick succession: a doppelgänger band chasing the real Pup members through a maze of mirrors, a black-and-white game show where Babcock is grilled about his deepest fears, and a chaotic punk show that dissolves into a frenzied, psychedelic mosh pit. The visuals perfectly complement the song’s frantic energy, with jump cuts and erratic animation adding to the sense of unease. The climax of the video sees the band trapped in a feedback loop of their own making, smashing their instruments in a desperate attempt to break free.

“Paranoid” is the first single off their upcoming album, which promises to deliver more of the anarchic, introspective punk that Pup is known for. Until then, this track and video are sure to be on repeat for anyone who’s ever found themselves trapped in the spiral of overthinking and needed to scream their way out.