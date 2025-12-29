Jack Black Performs Impromptu Cover Of Nickelback’s “How You Remind Me” Mid-Interview

Home News Cait Stoddard December 29th, 2025 - 5:26 PM

According to Consequence.net, Jack Black brought Nickelback‘s song, “How You Remind Me” to a whole new and insane level while promoting his new movie Anaconda alongside co-star Paul Rudd. Out of nowhere, the actor and singer just started belting out a wild rendition of the song, while he and Rudd were speaking with IMDb, in a seemingly random moment as the interviewer was trying to ask Rudd about his time on Friends.

Now, Black got a few lyrics right but it was mostly an uninhibited vocal performance that saw the actor get lost in the tune, with Rudd clapping along. Afterward, Black insisted he “went into a coma,” while performing the Nickelback classic. On social media, people can watch a clip of Black randomly performing “How You Remind Me.” On IMDb’s Instagram post, the captions brought humor to Black‘s performance: “Guess we’ll never know the answer to the Friends Question.”

