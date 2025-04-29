Jack Black’s 34-Second Track “Steve’s Lava Chicken” From Minecraft Movie Breaks Record For Shortest Song on Billboard Charts

Home News Jazmin Mendoza April 29th, 2025 - 6:50 PM

Jack Black’s 34-second track “Steve’s Lava Chicken” has made Billboard history with its debut at No. 78 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it the shortest song to ever be on the chart. Written by Jared Hess, the song appears in the newly released Minecraft Movie with Black’s character, Steve, delivering a silly yet catchy song on lava chicken.

Despite the length, the track’s lyrics and an energetic performance from Black have children and their parents singing and listening to the infamous track. The track gained 2.5 million streams in the first week of its release.

The song’s popularity has been boosted due to its presence on social media. With many fans creating memes and participating in several “chicken jokey” jokes on TikTok and Instagram. Although this is not Black’s first musical success through cinema, with his 2023 song “Peaches,” from The Super Mario Bros. movie with the track reached No. 56 on the Hot 100.

With “Steve’s Lava Chicken” reaching the Billboard Hot 100, it shows that Jack Black not only has amazing acting abilities but also musically, with him having great success with his own rock duo and musical abilities through cinema.

The track reinforces Black’s unique culture when it comes to music with his combination of music, humor, and character. He continues to surprise and entertain fans around the world as his career continues.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford