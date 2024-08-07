Jack Black Promises Tenacious D’s Return Following Controversy Surrounding Trump Assassination Comment

Home News Sarah Faller August 7th, 2024 - 2:31 PM

Last month Tenacious D, the rock duo consisting of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, put all future concerts on hold, and postponed their tour after Gass made a joke about the recent Trump assassination at a concert of theirs in Australia. According to Jack Black this hold is only temporary and the duo will be back (via consequence).

Jack Black addressed some fans’ fears at the Borderlands red carpet premiere when he assured that Tenacious D will return to performing, and that they are only taking a break currently. Kyle Gass did initially apologize on his instagram after he made the joke however he has taken the apology post down since.

The duo was originally scheduled to go on their “Rock the Vote” tour across the US in October, however this has now been postponed with no date updates since.

Though it seems no one has forgotten about the band since their impromptu absence as earlier this month the Foo Fighters played the Tenacious D song “Tribute” during their Denver show. Dave Grohl, a member of the Foo Fighters, also revealed he played the drums for the original Tenacious D version

