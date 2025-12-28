Sting Releases Expanded Edition of The Last Ship With 5 Newly Recorded Tracks

Home News Khalliah Gardner December 28th, 2025 - 3:15 PM

Sting has released an expanded version of his popular album, The Last Ship. It now includes five new songs and can be bought as a digital download, CD, or 2-disc vinyl. This release coincides with the upcoming international theater performances of The Last Ship where Sting will play Jackie White again. These shows are scheduled to take place in Amsterdam, Paris, Brisbane, and at the famous Metropolitan Opera House in New York City. The expanded album has new songs like “Island of Souls (2025),” “Shipyard” with Joe Caffrey, Brian Johnson, and Jo Lawry, “Ship of State” featuring Renée Fleming, and another one called “If You Ever See Me Talking to a Sailor” with Frances McNamee. It also includes “O’Brien’s Hymn.” These additions help listeners reconnect with the strong story told by The Last Ship about home, community, and strength in tough times.

The album and stage show are inspired by Wallsend, Sting’s hometown in northeast England, known for its shipbuilding. The Last Ship deals with the town facing the downfall of this important industry, highlighting a fight to maintain identity and survive. Since it first appeared on Broadway in 2014 and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Original Score, the musical has received praise worldwide. Sting feels a strong personal connection to the project.

This expanded edition not only adds to the original soundtrack but also includes new notes by playwright Barney Norris, who wrote the book for the 2026 production. Produced by Sting and Rob Mathes and mixed by Donal Hodgson with GRAMMY winner Robert “Hitmixer” Orton, The Last Ship (Expanded Edition) upholds its lasting impact. It’s now available globally, sharing a story of hope and honoring a community’s strong spirit.

THE LAST SHIP (EXPANDED EDITION) – TRACK LISTINGS DIGITAL

1.Island Of Souls (2025)

2.And Yet

3.August Winds

4.Practical Arrangement

5.Shipyard (feat. Joe Caffrey, Brian Johnson, Jo Lawry)

6.Ship Of State (feat. Renée Fleming)

7.If You Ever See Me Talking To A Sailor (feat. Frances McNamee)

8.Language Of Birds

9.Dead Man’s Boots

10.The Night The Pugilist Learned How To Dance

11.What Have We Got? (feat. Jimmy Nail)

12.The Last Ship

13.It’s Not The Same Moon

14.So To Speak (feat. Becky Unthank)

15.What Say You, Meg?

16.I Love Her But She Loves Someone Else

17.Hadaway

18.Show Some Respect

19.The Last Ship (Reprise)

20.Ballad Of The Great Eastern

21.Sky Hooks And Tartan Paint (feat. Brian Johnson)

22.Peggy’s Song (feat. Rachel Unthank)

23.Jock The Singing Welder

24.O’Brien’s Hymn

