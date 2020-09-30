AC/DC Officially Confirm “New” Lineup Featuring Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams

Home News Aaron Grech September 30th, 2020 - 7:57 PM

AC/DC

After a couple days of teasers and fan speculation, AC/DC has finally announced their “new lineup” featuring the return of vocalist Brian Johnson, drummer Phil Rudd and bassist Cliff Williams. The three performers will be joining up with the rest of the group’s lineup, guitarists Angus and Stevie Young (Angus’ nephew).

Each of the performers have spent decades with the group, joining between the periods of 1975-1980. Johnson served as the longtime vocalist for AC/DC from 1980 until 2016, after he was forced to take a break from the group due to tinnitus, which severely impacted his hearing. Rudd’s departure was caused by legal complications stemming from substance abuse addictions in 2015, but he had previously served as the group’s drummer from 1975 to 1983 and once again from 1994 until his second departure. Williams was active with the group from 1977 until his retirement in 2016, but this apparently didn’t last too long as he rejoins the band’s ranks.

The group have been teasing something called PWR UP during the past week, although it is unknown what this project is set to entail. AC/DC uploaded a couple of teasers for PWR UP, while a poster featuring those letters and the band’s trademark lightning bolt sign appeared outside of Angus Young’s old high school.

Rudd and Johnson had been previously spotted outside of AC/DC’s studio back in 2018, but it is unknown if any recordings transpired from this event. The past decade was a tumultuous one for the group, as founding member Malcolm Young passed away back in 2017.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela