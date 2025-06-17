Christian McBride Is Joined by Sting & Andy Summers on New Song “Murder By Numbers”

Home News Trent Tournour June 17th, 2025 - 9:50 PM

Unequivocal jazz legend, Christian McBride has released a busy new single, a cover of The Police’s classic “Murder By Numbers” featuring the vocal talents of the band original members Sting and Andy Summers. Bassist Christian McBride’s rollicking big band music lends a refreshing new take to the classic reggae-rock staple.

The 53 year old is coming off the heels of his astonishing 9th Grammy win to release his 28th studio album. In addition to this single featuring the talents of Sting and Andy Summers Without Further Ado, Vol. 1 will feature guest appearances from mega stars such as Samara Joy, Dianne Reeves, José James, Cécille McLorin Salvant, Jeffrey Osborne, and Antoinette Henry.

On this track, both Sting and Summers lend their trademark vocal talents over a plodding and progressive free jazz take on a classic deep cut from Synchronicty. Both the lyrics and instrumental are slightly menacing but manage to keep the listen lighthearted and ultimately a fun outing between three legendary artists (and a handful of session musicians) McBride had nothing but good things to say about his experience working with the two artists as well as the oft-underappreciated drummer Pedrito Martinez being quoted as saying “Sting continues to evolve gracefully as an artist, and Andy still plays with the sophisticated fire and grit he has always possessed. A huge thank you to both of them, as well as to the remarkable Pedrito Martinez, for bringing that special ‘thang’ that only he can provide.”

Certainly, McBride has proven himself to have a legendary track record and this latest outing is no exception.

Listen to the track here: