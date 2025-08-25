Former Police Bandmates Sue Sting Over Allegations Of Lost Royalties

Home News Michelle Grisales August 25th, 2025 - 8:33 PM

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi

Sting is reportedly being sued by his former bandmates from The Police over alleged missing royalty payments, with guitarist Andy Summers and drummer Stewart Copeland said to be seeking “substantial” financial compensation. According to NME, tensions between the ex-band members have been brewing for years, culminating in the latest legal action. The source stated, “This has been coming for quite some time.”

“Lawyers tried repeatedly to reach an out-of-court settlement but hit a stalemate,” the insider continued. “Andy and Stewart decided there was no alternative than court so pressed the button. They say they are owed millions in lost royalties.”

Legal documents filed at London’s High Court reportedly categorize the lawsuit under “general commercial contracts and arrangements.” Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, is named as a defendant, along with his company Magnetic Publishing Limited.

The Police originally formed in 1977 and disbanded during the mid-1980s after becoming one of the most iconic rock bands of their era. Their 1983 single “Every Breath You Take,” from their final album Synchronicity, became the year’s top-selling song and one of the biggest of the decade.

Sting, listed as the exclusive songwriter of that track, is believed to earn approximately £550,000 annually in royalties from it. However, a spokesperson for the singer has denied that the current legal dispute is connected to “Every Breath You Take,” though they declined to provide further details about the case.

Despite the ongoing dispute, The Police celebrated the 40th anniversary of Synchronicity in 2023 by launching an official TikTok account. More recently, Sting praised a choir cover of his solo track “Fragile,” featured on the album Adolescence, calling the version “beautiful.”