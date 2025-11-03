Sting Announces Spring 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 3rd, 2025 - 5:18 PM

Following a series of sold-out shows and rave reviews across Europe, North America, Asia and South America, including a recent four-night sold-out run in London, Sting has announced a new spring leg of his acclaimed STING 3.0 North American Tour, which is presented by the Cherrytree Music Company and Live Nation. For tickets and more information, click here.

Accompanied by longtime guitarist and collaborator Dominic Miller and dynamic drummer Chris Maas (Mumford & Sons, Maggie Rogers), the trio delivers a powerful and intimate concert experience, reinterpreting his most celebrated songs and deep cuts through the lens of a tight three-piece arrangement. The newly announced 2026 dates will begin on May 9, in Durant, OK and continue with stops in Irving, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Savannah, Charlotte, Raleigh, Vienna and Richmond.

A groundbreaking artist both as a solo performer and as the frontman/bassist and principal songwriter for The Police, Sting continues to redefine and expand his musical horizons. Under the management of Martin Kierzenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, his innovative spirit remains central to “STING 3.0” World Tour, which spotlights new creative interpretations of his timeless catalog and inspired his latest single, “I Wrote Your Name (Upon My Heart).”

STING 3.0 World Tour Dates

5/9 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater – NEW SHOW

5/10 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – NEW SHOW

5/12 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park – NEW SHOW

5/13 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman – NEW SHOW

5/15 – Atlanta, GA – Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – NEW SHOW

5/16 – Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena – NEW SHOW

5/18 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion – NEW SHOW

5/19 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater – NEW SHOW

5/21 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – NEW SHOW

5/22 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – NEW SHOW

5/23 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap – NEW SHOW

5/25 – Richmond, VA – Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – NEW SHOW

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi