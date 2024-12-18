Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Alice In Chains and More Allegedly Misused Millions in COVID-Relief Grants

Home News Sydney Cook December 18th, 2024 - 3:34 PM

Photo: Mauricio Alvarado

A recent investigation by Business Insider has revealed alleged significant misuse of the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) by several high-profile musicians. The grant, passed by Congress in 2020 and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump, was designed to provide relief for musicians and venues affected by COVID-19 shutdowns. However, Business Insider reports that successful artists, including Lil Wayne, Chris Brown and Alice In Chains, allegedly used the funds for extravagant expenses.

According to the exposé, rapper Lil Wayne allegedly received an $8.9 million taxpayer-funded grant. The report alleges he spent $1.3 million on private-jet flights and over $460,000 on high-end clothing and accessories, including brands like Gucci and Balenciaga. Additionally, he allegedly used $175,000 to promote his marijuana brand, GKUA and financed luxury travel for individuals whose roles in his touring operation were unclear, such as a Hooters waitress and a porn actress. Lil Wayne also allegedly accepted $88,000 for a concert in Coachella that he failed to attend.

The report highlights similar spending by other musicians. Chris Brown’s touring company allegedly received $10 million in grant money, while Brown himself secured $5.1 million, allegedly spending $80,000 on a birthday party.

Among other artists mentioned, such as Steve Aoki, Rae Sremmurd and Shinedown, electronic artist Marshmello allegedly received nearly $10 million, the largest individual grant among the musicians named.

The investigation also criticized Alice In Chains, whose members allegedly received $3.4 million in grant funds. Despite this, the band allegedly did not allocate money for employee health benefits. Instead, when longtime guitar tech and tour photographer Scott Dachroeden was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, the band circulated a GoFundMe campaign to cover his expenses. Dachroeden has since passed away and sources claim the band offered little financial support during his illness.

Read the full exposé by Business Insider here.