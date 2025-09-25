Rita Ora Shares New Single “All Natural”

Home News Ajala Fields September 25th, 2025 - 10:46 PM

Rita Ora has unveiled her brand-new single “All Natural”, a sultry, electro-pop gem produced by GRAMMY-winning auteur Joel Little (Gracie Abrams, Lorde, Taylor Swift). The accompanying music video, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Taika Waititi, arrived the same day. Shot in a cavernous, dimly lit studio, the visuals see Rita dancing beneath vast overhead lights, gliding through rippling water and moving between mirrored reflections. The result is a striking exploration of identity and duality – celebrating transformation, empowerment and the beauty of being unapologetically yourself. Watch it below.

“All Natural” is a smoldering, seductive cut that explores transformation and self-discovery. The track sees Rita stripping back to embrace her femininity in its most unguarded form, her vocals weaving through glassy synths and shadowy beats before crystallising into a confident reflection of strength and sensuality.

Rita has said, “‘All Natural’ is one of the most personal songs I’ve ever made. For me, it’s about learning to love every side of yourself — the strong and the fragile, the light and the shadows. Working with Joel was such a gift; he has this rare ability to take something deeply intimate and turn it into music that everyone can feel as their own. This song is really about growth, healing and self-discovery. My hope is that when people hear it, they connect with their own journey and feel seen in it.”

Rita Ora’s multi-platinum music career has won her commercial and critical acclaim, with 13 UK Top 10 singles (four at Number One), over ten billion streams and a BRIT Billion Award to her name. Her last album, You & I (2023), debuted at #6 on the UK Official Albums Chart, topped the Independent Albums Chart and was praised by Rolling Stone as “a collection of stunning love songs.” With “All Natural,” Rita opens a new chapter – one that feels sharper, stronger and truer to herself than ever before.