﻿Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise Announces 2026 Lineup Featuring Social Distortion, Rival Sons, Redd Kross & More

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock

The lineup for the second Little Steven’s Underground Garage Cruise was announced today. The music cruise set to sail in April 2026 is loaded with punk bands, including the return of Social Distortion as the headliners for the event. The event promises “two very special performances” from the group, as well as an “unbelievably stacked lineup” that is set to feature “an all-star assortment of legendary icons and keepers of the faith, including a newly announced appearance by Jesse Malin, with all bands performing multiple sets.”

Other headliners include Rival Sons, Michael Monroe and Buzzcocks. The four night voyage, set from April 3rd to the 7th, 2026, will travel from Miami, Florida to Cozumel, Mexico on the Norwegian Pearl. The event promises to be “louder, wilder and more high octaine than ever before” and to include surprise collaborations, autograph sessions, theme nights, an onboard tattoo parlor, merch stores and more.

The line up is set to inlcude The Raveonettes, The Sonics, Redd Kross, The Big Star Quintet, Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones, Black Lips, The Mooney Suzuki, Low Cut Connie, Supersuckers, Barrence Whitfield & The Savages, The Courettes, Jason D. Williams, The Surfrajettes, The Dollyrots, The Pandoras, The Woggles, Palmyra Delran & The Doppel Gang, Wyldlife, Soraia, Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, The Forty-Fives, Gyasi, The Jellybricks, Peter Holsapple & Chris Stamey, and GOONS!. As well, SiriusXM Sessions at Sea, a special performance will be hosted by DJs from Little STeven’s Underground Garage on SiriusXM, including Master of Ceremonies Michael Des Barres, Palmyra Delran, Kelly Ogden, and the Mighty Manfred.